Critical Flood Alert in Southern Punjab, Sindh as India releases more Water into Pakistan

RAWALPINDI – Devastating floods wreaked havoc across southern Punjab and parts of Sindh after New Delhi released massive volumes of water into rivers, triggering surge that has submerged villages, destroyed embankments, and inundated millions of acres of crops.

At Sindh’s Guddu Barrage, 357,000 cusecs of water were recorded, while Sukkur Barrage saw 327,000 cusecs, causing widespread panic.

In Punjab, water levels reached dangerous heights at Gundasinhwala, Head Suleimanki, Head Qadirabad, Khanki, and Muhammadwala. The Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers have breached multiple embankments, flooding dozens of villages and damaging the border fence along India’s side, affecting 110 km of fencing and submerging 90 posts of the Indian Border Security Force.

Tragedy struck in Mandi Bahauddin where two youths drowned, while in Shujaabad, a protective embankment at Basti Gagra broke, allowing floodwater to rush into nearby settlements.

In Multan, water levels are rising in Basti Grey Wala, threatening urban areas, and standing crops over millions of acres have been submerged. Floodwater from Sher Shah has reached Toll Plaza, and a section of the Dera Ghazi Khan highway has been affected. Sutlej River in Bahawalpur breached multiple embankments, releasing 100,000 cusecs of water and submerging four tehsils.

Gujrat remains in worst situation as water continues to cover streets, markets, and offices. Rescue teams in Chiniot, Thatha Hashmat, and Moza Dom are working tirelessly, relocating 1,312 people to safety so far.

In Khanewal, Uch Sharif, and Trimu, villages have been inundated, roads destroyed, and thousands of acres of crops lost. The flood surge has also blocked the Shorkot-Khaniwal railway section for a second day. Authorities have issued high flood alerts in Pindi Bhattian and continue to monitor the Ravi River at Head Buloki, which is steadily rising.

Officials warn that more villages are at risk as millions of acres of crops, roads, and settlements remain under threat from the relentless floodwaters.