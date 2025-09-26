Latest

Pakistan’s Saad Habib beats Indian Golfer to enter Sri Lankan Amateur Golf Semi-final

By Web Desk
11:48 pm | Sep 26, 2025
In the Sri Lankan Amateur Golf Championship, Pakistan’s golfer Saad Habib outclassed Indian golfer Vivian Abhayakar to reach the semifinals.

During the quarterfinal match of the ongoing championship in Sri Lanka, Saad Habib delivered an outstanding performance.

He defeated Indian golfer Vivian Abhayakar to secure a spot in the semifinals, scoring five birdies in the match.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s other player, Nauman Ilyas, was defeated by Sri Lanka’s Reshan Algama.

Saad Habib will now face Reshan Algama in the semifinal round of the Amateur Golf Championship.

 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global

