Sanwal Esa releases promo of “Theva” with father Attaullah Khan Esa Khelvi

LAHORE – Renowned folk singer Attaullah Khan Esa Khelvi’s musical legacy is being officially continued by his son, Sanwal Esa Khelvi. Their first collaborative project is a fresh rendition of the legendary track “Theva,” with the song’s promo now released.

The promo features nostalgic glimpses of Attaullah Esa Khelvi’s iconic past performances, blending emotion with musical heritage. Fans have warmly welcomed this teaser, which is gaining significant attention and praise on social media.

Sanwal has re-recorded the song alongside his father, creating a new version that combines the soulful essence of the original tune with modern musical elements. The remix is expected to resonate not only with long-time fans of Attaullah Khan but also with a younger audience.

The full track is set to be released soon, and anticipation is high among music lovers. This collaboration is seen as a beautiful fusion of tradition and innovation—a milestone that not only strengthens the Esa Khelvi family’s musical legacy but also adds a refreshing touch to Pakistan’s folk music scene.