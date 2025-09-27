Balochistan Police DSP Rafiq Mengal goes missing in Mastung; search underway

BALOCHISTAN – Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mastung Rafiq Hamza Mengal has gone missing while traveling from Hub to Mastung, raising concerns among authorities.

The whereabouts of senior police officer remain unknown for more than 24 hours. DSP Mengal recently returned to Hub from his hometown, Mashkay in Awaran District, where he attended his mother’s funeral.

He left Hub on Thursday afternoon to resume his duties in Mastung. Local administration officials reported that he reached Surab on the National Highway, but since then, there has been no contact, while his phone remained out of service.

DC Mastung Behram Saleem and other officials held meeting as investigations are ongoing. Law enforcement agencies have launched a search operation to locate him.

Pakistan’s largest region by land remains highly vulnerable to foreign-sponsored terrorist groups. The southwestern region has seen a surge in attacks targeting both security forces and civilians, with groups like the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Jaish al-Adl carrying out high-profile incidents.