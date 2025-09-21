Kidnapped Ziarat AC, son killed by abductors in Balochistan

ZIARAT – In a tragic incident in Balochistan, the abductors of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ziarat, Muhammad Afzal, and his son killed both hostages nearly two months after their kidnapping.

According to Levies officials, AC Afzal and his son were abducted by unidentified men from the Zizri area of Ziarat two months ago. The kidnappers had recently released a video showing the victims pleading for their release and urging that the abductors’ demands be met.

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Zakaullah earlier stated that the AC and his son were kidnapped by terrorists on August 10, with a bounty of Rs. 50 million announced for information leading to the suspects.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the killings, declaring AC Afzal and his son as martyrs and paying tribute to their sacrifice.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, Naqvi said Muhammad Afzal achieved the high status of martyrdom while performing his duty.

He praised the late officer as a dedicated, hardworking professional who will always be remembered and vowed that the perpetrators of this heinous act will face an exemplary punishment.