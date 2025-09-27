Over two dozen Pakistanis trapped after Houthi attack on Yemen-Bound Ship

YEMEN – A ship near Yemen’s Ras Al-‘Issa port came under drone attack, causing fire on board and endangering lives of 24 Pakistani crew members.

According to diplomatic sources, the ship was traveling from Tehran to Yemen carrying oil when it was struck. The fire on the ship remains intense.

The crew was temporarily evacuated but later forced back on board without any firefighting equipment, leaving them exposed to ongoing danger. The affected crew members have appealed to local rescue agencies and the Government of Pakistan for urgent assistance.

Missile attacks by Israel on Yemen’s Houthi rebels are frequent, as Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, retaliates with missile strikes on Tel Aviv in response to Israeli attacks in Gaza.

Earlier this year, US was part of Israeli airstrikes targeting Yemen’s ports, oil refineries, and key installations, though President Trump later ordered a halt to attacks on the Houthis.