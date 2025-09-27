Pakistan-Russia forces start Counter-Terrorism Drills under ‘Druzhba-VIII’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army and Russian forces started the eighth edition of their joint military exercise Druzhba-VIII, with focus on counter-terrorism operations.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the opening ceremony was attended by Pakistan’s Vice Chief of General Staff as the chief guest, while senior Russian military officials were also present. Troops from both countries showcased professionalism and discipline during the drills.

Druzhba-VIII drills are designed to build expertise in drone warfare, urban combat, and countering threats from landmines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Joint training sessions are being held to enhance tactical coordination, operational readiness, and interoperability in varied combat scenarios.

During the manoeuvres, soldiers from Pakistan and Russia demonstrated precision and adaptability, reflecting their rigorous training and commitment to mastering modern counter-terrorism techniques.

ISPR noted that beyond improving tactical capabilities, Druzhba-VIII serves as a platform to further strengthen defence cooperation and deepen longstanding military ties between Pakistan and Russia.