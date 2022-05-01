PML-N govt mulls restoration of Saturday holiday: reports
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has reportedly taken a U-turn as it considered the restoration of Saturday as a weekly off after abolishing it in early April.
Reports in local media said Shehbaz Sharif-led government has mulled restoring the Saturday weekly holiday while the Establishment Division has sent a summary to the Prime Minister's Office in this regard.
The new timings in the government offices were also proposed to be shortened – from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm. Reports further claimed that the changes were proposed as the fifth most populous country is reeling under a worse energy crisis as the power shortfall soared to nearly 8000MW, resulting in frequent load-shedding nationwide.
Soon after taking the charge of the premiership, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is known as a diligent administrator, announced to convert Saturday into a working day and increased the official working hours as he attempted to revive the cash-strapped country's economy.
PM Shehbaz Sharif abolishes Saturday off for govt ... 12:55 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has abolished two weekly offs for government employees in ...
Earlier, the newly installed government backtracked on the announcement of an increment in the salaries of government employees.
