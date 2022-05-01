PML-N govt mulls restoration of Saturday holiday: reports
03:54 PM | 1 May, 2022
PML-N govt mulls restoration of Saturday holiday: reports
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has reportedly taken a U-turn as it considered the restoration of Saturday as a weekly off after abolishing it in early April.

Reports in local media said Shehbaz Sharif-led government has mulled restoring the Saturday weekly holiday while the Establishment Division has sent a summary to the Prime Minister's Office in this regard.

The new timings in the government offices were also proposed to be shortened – from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm. Reports further claimed that the changes were proposed as the fifth most populous country is reeling under a worse energy crisis as the power shortfall soared to nearly 8000MW, resulting in frequent load-shedding nationwide.

Soon after taking the charge of the premiership, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is known as a diligent administrator, announced to convert Saturday into a working day and increased the official working hours as he attempted to revive the cash-strapped country's economy.

Earlier, the newly installed government backtracked on the announcement of an increment in the salaries of government employees.

