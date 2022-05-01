Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema refuses to administer oaths to Punjab cabinet members

LAHORE – Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema has decided against administering the oath to the newly-elected Punjab cabinet.

Reports in local media said Cheema has called an emergency press conference at 5 pm today as PTI leader remained adamant saying facts behind the formation of new cabinet raised questions while he also called election illegal.

Cheema will reportedly unveil crucial facts behind the formation of the new cabinet in the country’s most populous region in today's presser.

Earlier, the governor blasted PML-N lawmakers for violating the law and Constitution, as he refused to take oath from PM Shehbaz's son despite a court ruling. Cheema maintained that he could not endorse anything beyond the ambit of the Constitution.

However, the PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz was finally sworn-in as the Punjab chief minister on Saturday following the drawn-out legal and political battle. The oath of office was administered to him by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, in accordance with the Lahore High Court’s order.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has again sent a summary for the removal of the Cheema to President Dr. Arif Alvi. Currently, Punjab Governor has 10 days left and will be removed from office after this time period is over.

Hamza Shahbaz finally takes oath as CM Punjab 11:52 AM | 30 Apr, 2022 LAHORE – PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday took oath as new chief minister of Punjab, replacing PTI's ...

Omar Sarfraz Cheema was picked for the governor slot last month after now dissent leader Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar stepped down.