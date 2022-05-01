Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema refuses to administer oaths to Punjab cabinet members
Web Desk
04:29 PM | 1 May, 2022
Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema refuses to administer oaths to Punjab cabinet members
Source: Source: @OmarCheemaPTI (Twitter)
Share

LAHORE – Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema has decided against administering the oath to the newly-elected Punjab cabinet.

Reports in local media said Cheema has called an emergency press conference at 5 pm today as PTI leader remained adamant saying facts behind the formation of new cabinet raised questions while he also called election illegal.

Cheema will reportedly unveil crucial facts behind the formation of the new cabinet in the country’s most populous region in today's presser.

Earlier, the governor blasted PML-N lawmakers for violating the law and Constitution, as he refused to take oath from PM Shehbaz's son despite a court ruling. Cheema maintained that he could not endorse anything beyond the ambit of the Constitution.

However, the PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz was finally sworn-in as the Punjab chief minister on Saturday following the drawn-out legal and political battle. The oath of office was administered to him by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, in accordance with the Lahore High Court’s order.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has again sent a summary for the removal of the Cheema to President Dr. Arif Alvi. Currently, Punjab Governor has 10 days left and will be removed from office after this time period is over.

Hamza Shahbaz finally takes oath as CM Punjab 11:52 AM | 30 Apr, 2022

LAHORE – PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday took oath as new chief minister of Punjab, replacing PTI's ...

Omar Sarfraz Cheema was picked for the governor slot last month after now dissent leader Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar stepped down.

More From This Category
PML-N govt mulls restoration of Saturday holiday: ...
03:54 PM | 1 May, 2022
Former PM Imran Khan issues whitepaper on ...
03:06 PM | 1 May, 2022
Pakistan Army chief breaks fast with soldiers ...
02:16 PM | 1 May, 2022
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to discuss augmenting ...
01:56 PM | 1 May, 2022
Sheikh Rashid's nephew arrested over ...
01:06 PM | 1 May, 2022
Eidul Fitr 2022: Pakistan’s moonsighting ...
12:32 PM | 1 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali laments prolonged power outages in Pakistan
06:15 PM | 30 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr