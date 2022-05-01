Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday as Shawwal moon not sighted in Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will celebrate the first day of Eid ul Fitr on Tuesday (May 3) as the moon for the month of Shawwal was not sighted in Pakistan today, according to the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

"It was decided through consensus that Eid will be observed on May 3 across the country,” said Maulana Azad in a press conference after the moon was not sighted anywhere in the country.

He made the announcement after presiding the main meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Islamabad, while the zonal committees met in their respective areas to sight the Shawwal crescent.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier predicted Eidul Fitr to fall on May 3, saying the Shawwal moon may not be sighted anywhere in the South Asian country on the evening of 29 Ramadan.

On the other hand, Waziristan, the mountainous region of northwest Pakistan, and Afghanistan are celebrating Eid today after sighting the Shawwal moon yesterday.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other Gulf states announced that Eidul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, will begin on Monday.