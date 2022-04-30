Shawwal moon not sighted, Eid in Saudi Arabia and UAE on Monday

RIYADH – The Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated in the gulf states on Monday, May 2.

Saudi Press Agency quoting Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court said the crescent has not been sighted in the Kingdom. Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on Monday.

The month of Ramadan will complete 30 days tomorrow and Monday 2nd May 2022 will be the day of Eid, a recent post on Haramain's official Twitter said.

The crescent has NOT been sighted in Saudi Arabia. #EidAlFitr will be celebrated on Monday 2nd May 2022. In shā Allāh



May Allāh ﷻ allow us to utilise the remaining moments of this blessed month to engage in that which pleases Him and may He accept our siyām, qiyām & a'māl. Āmīn — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) April 30, 2022

Meanwhile, several Gulf states, including UAE, Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait and Bahrain announced the first day of the Muslim festival will be on May 2, per reports.

Reports in the international media suggest that other countries such as Turkey, Iraq, Kuwait, France, Singapore and Australia would observe Eid Al Fitr on Monday.

In Pakistan, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, which is the apex moon-sighting body, will meet on Sunday to sight the moon of Shawal 1443 AH at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony's office.

Meanwhile, zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meetings will be held at their respective headquarters.