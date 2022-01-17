‘No need of foreign labour,’ Afghan Taliban turn down Pakistan’s offer

KABUL – The interim Taliban administration in Kabul has politely turned down an offer made by Pakistan to export skilled human resources to Afghanistan to tackle the ongoing crises.

Afghanistan’s deputy information minister Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement said that there were already enough educated young people in the war-torn country.

His statement comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to explore bilateral cooperation with friendly countries as well to stave off humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan by exporting qualified and trained manpower especially in medical, IT, Finance and accounting.

Zabihullah Mujahid in response to the offer thanked Pakistan and said that the country did not need to import foreign labour.

“There are enough educated young people to work in the ministries and there is no need for outside manpower,” Mujahid said in an audio recording that was released by an Afghan Taliban official based in the country’s political office in Qatar.

Earlier, Afghanistan’s former president Hamid Karzai had also expressed a similar stance while responding to the prime minister’s statement.

Last week, PM Imran Khan chaired third meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan and said: “Pakistan is committed to provide all out support to Afghan people to avert humanitarian crisis”.

The Apex Committee again expressed concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and vowed that Pakistan will not abandon Afghans in their time of need.

It renewed its appeal to the international community and relief agencies to provide aid at this critical juncture to avert economic collapse and to save precious lives in Afghanistan.

The committee was updated on the progress made on relief of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs. 5 Billion which comprises of food commodities including 50,000 MT of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies.