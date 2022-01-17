Kazakhstan ambassador meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s role in regional stability
Share
RAWALPINDI – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Monday.
According to the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR), during the meeting, regional security situation, matters of mutual interest, and cooperation in various fields came under discussion.
While talking to the foreign dignitary, the COAS stressed the need for sincere international efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and hoped that the law and order situation in Kazakhstan will be restored soon.
Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its international partners for peace in the region, Bajwa added, per the statement.
The ambassador of Kazakhstan appreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts in ensuring regional stability and pledged to play a role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, the statement said.
COAS Bajwa calls for channeling humanitarian ... 05:08 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Military Advisor to Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Kazakhstan ambassador meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s role in ...09:22 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan, Oman naval chiefs discuss ways to boost defence ties08:47 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- ‘No need of foreign labour,’ Afghan Taliban turn down ...08:22 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Gobi's Paints 3rd U19 Junior Polo Championship: BX Polo win opener07:54 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Ayesha Omar spotted enjoying vacations in Dubai04:53 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Areeba Habib and husband Saadain spotted dancing at a friend's wedding04:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021