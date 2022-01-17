Kazakhstan ambassador meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s role in regional stability

RAWALPINDI – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Monday.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR), during the meeting, regional security situation, matters of mutual interest, and cooperation in various fields came under discussion.

While talking to the foreign dignitary, the COAS stressed the need for sincere international efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and hoped that the law and order situation in Kazakhstan will be restored soon.

Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its international partners for peace in the region, Bajwa added, per the statement.

The ambassador of Kazakhstan appreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts in ensuring regional stability and pledged to play a role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, the statement said.