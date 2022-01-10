COAS Bajwa calls for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
Share
RAWALPINDI – Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Military Advisor to Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Monday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations between the two countries were discussed, according to ISPR.
Pakistan Army chief said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.
Gen Bajwa stressed upon the urgency for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe. He underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.
The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.
He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability.
COAS Bajwa lauds medical community’s role in ... 09:15 AM | 31 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that doctors and healthcare ...
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- TAPMAD to live stream PSL 7 edition for it’s cricket fans05:51 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
- Tarin rejects misperceptions about bill granting autonomy to SBP05:46 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
-
- COAS Bajwa calls for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan05:08 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Sajal Aly quashes separation rumours by posting picture with husband ...04:27 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
- Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's kissing photos draw public backlash03:45 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021