COAS Bajwa calls for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

05:08 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
COAS Bajwa calls for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
Share

RAWALPINDI – Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Military Advisor to Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations between the two countries were discussed, according to ISPR.

Pakistan Army chief said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

Gen Bajwa stressed upon the urgency for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe. He underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability.

COAS Bajwa lauds medical community’s role in ... 09:15 AM | 31 Dec, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that doctors and healthcare ...

More From This Category
Tarin rejects misperceptions about bill granting ...
05:46 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Opposition set to lock horns with govt as NA ...
02:06 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Nine arrested for assaulting elderly woman in ...
01:24 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
PM Imran grills Modi for remaining silent over ...
12:54 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Murtaza Wahab breaks silence on lockdown rumours ...
11:26 AM | 10 Jan, 2022
#Boycott: Tourists lament Murree hotels for ...
10:54 AM | 10 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Video of parrot kissing Maulana Tariq Jamil goes viral
05:25 PM | 10 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr