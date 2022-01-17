Pakistan, Oman naval chiefs discuss ways to boost defence ties

08:47 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
Pakistan, Oman naval chiefs discuss ways to boost defence ties
Share

ISLAMABAD – Commander Royal Navy of Oman Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen Al-Rahbi on Monday called on Pakistan’s Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in Islamabad to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral defence ties.

The two officials “discussed issues of mutual interest and promotion of bilateral maritime cooperation,” the Pakistan Navy said in a statement.

The visiting dignitary was briefed on the role of Pakistan Navy in the region’s maritime security.

“The visit of Commander Royal Omani Navy will further enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries,” read the statement.

Last week, Pakistani naval ships Rah Naward and Madadgar along with Hamza submarine visited Oman's Port Sultan Bin Qaboos as part of overseas deployment.

"During the port stay, various bilateral activities including exchange visits onboard afloat units, orientation visits of military installations and coordination meetings were undertaken," the Pakistan Navy said in a statement.

Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir visits Tanzania, sets ... 12:49 PM | 16 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD –Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) ALAMGIR visited Tanzania and established a free medical camp as a goodwill ...

More From This Category
Kazakhstan ambassador meets COAS Bajwa, hails ...
09:22 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
UK issues fresh travel advisory for Pakistan
06:58 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
In call with Putin, PM Imran lauds Russian ...
04:00 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
KP raises $8 billion in investment deals at Dubai ...
02:54 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
Pakistan assures all-out support to brothers ...
12:52 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
Punjab mulls slashing attendance to 50pc for ...
12:19 PM | 17 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi flaunts her ultra glam look in latest clicks
05:34 PM | 17 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr