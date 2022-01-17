Pakistan, Oman naval chiefs discuss ways to boost defence ties

ISLAMABAD – Commander Royal Navy of Oman Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen Al-Rahbi on Monday called on Pakistan’s Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in Islamabad to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral defence ties.

The two officials “discussed issues of mutual interest and promotion of bilateral maritime cooperation,” the Pakistan Navy said in a statement.

The visiting dignitary was briefed on the role of Pakistan Navy in the region’s maritime security.

“The visit of Commander Royal Omani Navy will further enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries,” read the statement.

Last week, Pakistani naval ships Rah Naward and Madadgar along with Hamza submarine visited Oman's Port Sultan Bin Qaboos as part of overseas deployment.

"During the port stay, various bilateral activities including exchange visits onboard afloat units, orientation visits of military installations and coordination meetings were undertaken," the Pakistan Navy said in a statement.