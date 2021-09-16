Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati served notices for levelling allegations against ECP

07:50 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati served notices for levelling allegations against ECP
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notices to Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry and Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati over levelling serious allegations against the institution, local media reported on Thursday.

The top election body has sought explanations from the PTI ministers for accusing Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the commission of malpractice.

The development comes two days after ECP in a meeting chaired by CEC had decided to serve notices on the federal ministers.

The participants of the meeting had rejected the allegations in strong words.

The commission had also decided to seek evidence from Swati about the allegations he levelled during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee for Parliamentary Affairs.

Azam Swati had accused ECP of taking bribe from companies that make electronic voting machines.

Swati added that such institutions conduct all elections through rigging and should be burned down. At this, the ECP officials walked out in protest.

