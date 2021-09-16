FO reacts to US State Secretary Blinken’s remarks about re-assessing ties with Pakistan

08:50 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
FO reacts to US State Secretary Blinken’s remarks about re-assessing ties with Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said on Monday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s remarks that the US will re-assess its ties with Pakistan were not in line with the close cooperation that both countries had in recent years.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, the spokesperson said that sustainable peace in Afghanistan has been the shared objective of Pakistan and the United States, adding that Islamabad wanted to develop a constructive relationship with Washington.

He highlighted that Pakistan facilitated the evacuation of people including foreign nationals and international media persons from Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover.

He said that the international community, including the US, has appreciated Pakistan's positive role in times of crisis.

FO spokesperson recalled that Pakistan helped the US in eliminating Al-Qaeda's core leadership in Afghanistan, but at the same time, Islamabad emphasised that the Afghan conflict could not be resolved militarily.

Responding to a question related to the trade of nuclear material in India, he called it a serious threat to the peace and security of the world.

PM Imran shares what kind of Pak-US relations he ... 10:23 AM | 16 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran, in an exclusive interview, mentioned US reluctance to reach out to Pakistan as ...

More From This Category
UN high commissioner for refugees calls on ...
09:45 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
PM Imran, Iranian President Raisi hold first ...
09:11 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati served notices for ...
07:50 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
UK decides about Pakistan’s red list status ...
06:23 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
PM Imran assures Tajik investors of ...
05:51 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
SCO summit — PM Imran meets Kazakh, Belarus ...
05:35 PM | 16 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Veteran actor Talat Iqbal hospitalised in US
06:07 PM | 16 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr