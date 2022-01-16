Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir visits Tanzania, sets free medical camp

ISLAMABAD –Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) ALAMGIR visited Tanzania and established a free medical camp as a goodwill gesture from the people of Pakistan.

Director General Public Relations (Navy) shared the development on official Twitter on Sunday saying Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir has visited Dar Es Salaam in Tanzania and established a free medical camp for the locals.

#PakNavy Ship ALAMGIR visited Dar Es Salaam,Tanzania & established Free Medical Camp for the locals. On arrival, Ship was warmly received. Mission Cdr & CO called-on civil & mil leadership of host country. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/kbXCgCGBxq — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) January 16, 2022

The long-hull class Guided-Missile Frigate was warmly received on arrival and the Mission Commander and CO of this ship called-on civil and military leadership of the East African country.

The spokesperson further said that Mission Commander conveyed good wishes of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) for the people of Tanzania and its Navy.

Pakistan Navy’s medical team established a free medical camp following Covid SOPs and provided medical treatment to over 2500 patients. PNS Alamgir also participated in a naval Exercise with the Navy of the African country, it added.

Last month, Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir visited Lagos, Nigeria, and also established a free Medical Camp there.