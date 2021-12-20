Pakistan Navy ship Alamgir visits Nigeria, establishes medical camp as goodwill gesture
Pakistan Navy ship Alamgir visits Nigeria, establishes medical camp as goodwill gesture
KARACHI – Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Alamgir has arrived in Nigeria and organised a free medical camp in Lagos in view of the precautionary measures taken against coronavirus.

According to Pakistan Navy, the Pakistani ship received a warm welcome on its arrival at the Nigerian port of Lagos.

Issues of mutual interest and bilateral maritime cooperation were discussed during the Mission Commander's meetings with Nigerian officials.

The people of Nigeria greatly appreciated the goodwill of the Pakistan Navy and paid tribute to Pakistan.

Earlier this month, PNS Alamgir visited Ghana and also established free Medical Camp there as a goodwill gesture from people of Pakistan.  

A specialized team of Pakistan Navy doctors and paramedics provided medical treatment and medicines to over 3000 patients.

The ship Alamgir conducted bilateral passage exercise with Ghana Navy Ship to enhance interoperability between the two navies.

Earlier, upon arrival at Tema port, the Ship was received by Defence Attaché of Pakistan in Ghana and senior officials from Ghana Navy.

