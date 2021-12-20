'AYYILDIZ-2021' – Pakistan, Turkish navies hold joint special operation forces drills in Istanbul
KARACHI – Pakistan Navy Special Service Group participated in bilateral exercise 'AYYILDIZ-2021' with Turkish Su Altı Taarruz at Istanbul, Turkey.
Pakistan Navy in a statement said that the aim of Special Operations Forces (SOF) exercise was to build strong bilateral naval cooperation and enhance interoperability between two navies.
#PakNavy SSG(N) participated in bilateral SOF Exercise ‘AYYILDIZ-2021’ with Turkish Su Altı Taarruz (SAT) at Istanbul,Turkey. Aim of Exercise was to build strong bilateral naval cooperation & enhance interoperability b/w two navies. Event was witnessed by high level delegations. pic.twitter.com/Kp3LNdKxXr— DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) December 20, 2021
The event was witnessed by high level delegations.
