'AYYILDIZ-2021' – Pakistan, Turkish navies hold joint special operation forces drills in Istanbul

10:05 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan Navy Special Service Group participated in bilateral exercise 'AYYILDIZ-2021' with Turkish Su Altı Taarruz at Istanbul, Turkey.

Pakistan Navy in a statement said that the aim of Special Operations Forces (SOF) exercise was to build strong bilateral naval cooperation and enhance interoperability between two navies.

The event was witnessed by high level delegations.

