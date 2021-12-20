Hania Aamir dresses up as Spiderman in excitement of Hollywood movie hitting Pakistani cinemas
Share
ISLAMABAD – Marvel movies’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” hit the cinemas last week in Pakistan with much fanfare.
Die-hard fans of the character spider man, which was performed by Tom Holland, made their way to the theatres to watch the movie.
Pakistan’s sweetheart Hania Aamir also turned out to be a big fan of the film as she put on the spider-man mask on her face to express her excitement.
View this post on Instagram
In a video shared by the Janaan actor on her Instagram, she can be seen posing like the spider-man. She captioned the post as, “She was clearly very excited for the movie”.
Hania Aamir's adorable video while playing with ... 04:48 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Pakistani sweetheart Hania Aamir's impeccable acting skills and charismatic persona are the reasons why her massive fan ...
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pesticides Abbreviations & their Meanings09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
- Cash-starved Taliban 'accidentally' wire $0.8 million to ...11:00 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Hania Aamir dresses up as Spiderman in excitement of Hollywood movie ...10:32 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- 'AYYILDIZ-2021' – Pakistan, Turkish navies hold joint special ...10:05 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan Navy ship Alamgir visits Nigeria, establishes medical camp ...09:39 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Ami Qin clinches 1st KPGA Soni Wali Cup09:14 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Aishwariya Rai interrogated for 6 hours in Panama Papers probe08:50 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Iman Ali celebrates birthday with friends and family06:00 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
-
- World cannot afford unstable Afghanistan, Pakistan Army chief tells ...06:49 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021