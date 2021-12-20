Hania Aamir dresses up as Spiderman in excitement of Hollywood movie hitting Pakistani cinemas

ISLAMABAD – Marvel movies’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” hit the cinemas last week in Pakistan with much fanfare.

Die-hard fans of the character spider man, which was performed by Tom Holland, made their way to the theatres to watch the movie.

Pakistan’s sweetheart Hania Aamir also turned out to be a big fan of the film as she put on the spider-man mask on her face to express her excitement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

In a video shared by the Janaan actor on her Instagram, she can be seen posing like the spider-man. She captioned the post as, “She was clearly very excited for the movie”.