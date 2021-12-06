Hania Aamir's adorable video while playing with dog goes viral

04:48 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Hania Aamir's adorable video while playing with dog goes viral
Pakistani sweetheart Hania Aamir's impeccable acting skills and charismatic persona are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

The Janaan actor is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked. 

Dabbling in diverse roles on screen, the 24-year-old seems to be a true animal lover to the core as her recent appearance spots her adorable self while playing with her friend's dog.

The super cute video spots the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star where she can be seen busy whilst holding the dog and playing with it. As she plays with the dog, she flashes her million-dollar smile which the netizens love.

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf's upcoming film 'Parde Mein Rehne Do'. 

