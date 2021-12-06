Hania Aamir's adorable video while playing with dog goes viral
Share
Pakistani sweetheart Hania Aamir's impeccable acting skills and charismatic persona are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.
The Janaan actor is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.
Dabbling in diverse roles on screen, the 24-year-old seems to be a true animal lover to the core as her recent appearance spots her adorable self while playing with her friend's dog.
View this post on Instagram
The super cute video spots the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star where she can be seen busy whilst holding the dog and playing with it. As she plays with the dog, she flashes her million-dollar smile which the netizens love.
On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf's upcoming film 'Parde Mein Rehne Do'.
Hania Aamir talks about moving on from past ... 02:50 PM | 2 Dec, 2021
Lollywood diva Hania Aamir has yet again created an uproar on the internet as her viral video whilst attending ...
- More than 10 prisoners escape from police custody at Lahore court07:12 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- Emirates introduces special fares for flights from Pakistan to Europe ...06:28 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- Adnan Siddiqui and Imran Ashraf hint at the release of their upcoming ...05:50 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- Samsung’s first TV line-up plant goes operational in Pakistan05:39 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- COAS Bajwa, DG ISI call on PM Imran05:24 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- Aamir Liaquat gearing up to host Bigg Boss themed reality show05:05 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- Hania Aamir's adorable video while playing with dog goes viral04:48 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- 'Pawri girl' spotted having a fan moment with legendary singer Hadiqa ...03:00 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021