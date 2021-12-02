Hania Aamir talks about moving on from past memories in latest post
02:50 PM | 2 Dec, 2021
Hania Aamir talks about moving on from past memories in latest post
Lollywood diva Hania Aamir has yet again created an uproar on the internet as her viral video whilst attending heartthrob Asim Azhar's concert spread like wildfire on the internet.

Replying to the trolling, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon took the higher road and touched upon her 'growth' and 'mental health' in a cryptic social media outpour.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Janaan star penned a heartfelt note as she addressed the significance of moving on from bitter memories.

"there’s growth and maturity in moving on and letting go. Prioritise your mental health. Vibe to what makes you happy. Holding hate in your heart only weakens you."

"Let go and live. Life is too short to hold on to the sad bits of your past. You owe nothing to the bitter memories, not even a thought. You owe nothing to the strangers questioning your life choices, not even an explanation,"

"So pick yourself up, shake it off and move on. I pray that everyone reading this grows and moves on effortlessly, beautifully & gracefully.", the Anaa actor concluded.

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf's upcoming film 'Parde Mein Rehne Do'. 

