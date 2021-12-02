University of Law inks MoU with NUST to strengthen legal profession in Pakistan

LAHORE – The University of Law (ULaw) and National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) (Superior) on Wednesday, signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance collaboration between both organisations.

The delegation was welcomed by Dr. Riaz Ahmad, Director QA and NIO, NUST. Dr. Osman Hasan, Pro-Rector (Acad) NUST signed the Memorandum of Understanding with Professor Peter Crisp, Deputy Vice Chancellor Law of The University of Law.

Andres Perez, Director Business School, The University of Law; Mark Garratt, Global Director of International Student Recruitment, The University of Law; Stephen Carleton, Director of Student Recruitment, Global University Systems; Kelvin Jones, Director of International, Global University Systems; Faisal Azeem, Managing Director - Pakistan, Global University Systems; Sabahat Khan, Chief Operating Officer Pakistan, Global University Systems; Dr. Ashfaque Hasan Khan, Principal S3H NUST; Dr. Naukhez Sarwar, Principal NBS; Dr. Salma Siddiqui, Dean S3H and Dr. Muhammad Asif Khan, HoD Law, S3H were also present at the event.

As a result of the MoU, both organisations will work very closely to modernise the law curriculum being taught at The National University of Sciences and Technology, adopting best practices of teaching legal studies, and creating pathways for the exchange of students and faculty.

Addressing the ceremony, Professor Crisp said that The University of Law is excited to support NUST with their newly established Law School in co-creating specialised program at the undergraduate and post-graduate levels with employability focus. We are also excited to share our learning on delivering legal education online using state-of-the-art technologies.

Addressing the ceremony, NUST Pro-Rector (Acad), Dr. Osman Hasan briefed the delegation about NUST and said that international collaboration for knowledge exchange and faculty development is one of our core agendas and we have formed multiple collaborations with top universities in the world. I am glad to form a similar collaboration with The University of Law, being one of the most premium in legal education.