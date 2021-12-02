Saudi armed forces delegation witnesses Field Fire and Battle Inoculation drills in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI – Saudi Arabian armed forces delegation witnessed the Field Fire and Battle Inoculation exercise held by Okara Formation at Khairpur Tamewali Ranges, the military’s media wing said Thursday.

A media release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that a delegation of Saudi armed forces, led by Brig.-General Amer Moghram Al-Shehri, witnessed a field, fire, and battle exercise.

Faculty members and students of different schools and colleges also witnessed the military training activities, it further added.

The visiting delegation also commended the concept, skillful planning, and professional conduct of the exercise and lauded training standards and operational readiness of the participating troops.

Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have brotherly relations and strong defense ties. Last month, forces of two countries conducted the joint naval exercise, dubbed as Naseem Al-Bahr 13, in the Arabian Sea near the Sindh capital.