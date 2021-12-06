COAS Bajwa, DG ISI call on PM Imran
Share
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and newly appointed Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum Monday called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.
The high-level meeting discussed matters related to internal security and Afghanistan situation, reports said.
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who has recently been appointed as Peshawar Corps Commander, was also present on the occasion.
Last month, Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum assumed charge as the top spymaster of the country, replacing outgoing Faiz Hameed.
Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum notified as new DG ISI 05:25 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum as new director ...
- More than 10 prisoners escape from police custody at Lahore court07:12 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- Emirates introduces special fares for flights from Pakistan to Europe ...06:28 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- Adnan Siddiqui and Imran Ashraf hint at the release of their upcoming ...05:50 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- Samsung’s first TV line-up plant goes operational in Pakistan05:39 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- COAS Bajwa, DG ISI call on PM Imran05:24 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- Aamir Liaquat gearing up to host Bigg Boss themed reality show05:05 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- Hania Aamir's adorable video while playing with dog goes viral04:48 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- 'Pawri girl' spotted having a fan moment with legendary singer Hadiqa ...03:00 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021