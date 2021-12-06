COAS Bajwa, DG ISI call on PM Imran

05:24 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
COAS Bajwa, DG ISI call on PM Imran
Share

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and newly appointed Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum Monday called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

The high-level meeting discussed matters related to internal security and Afghanistan situation, reports said.

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who has recently been appointed as Peshawar Corps Commander, was also present on the occasion.

Last month, Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum assumed charge as the top spymaster of the country, replacing outgoing Faiz Hameed.

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum notified as new DG ISI 05:25 PM | 26 Oct, 2021

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum as new director ...

More From This Category
More than 10 prisoners escape from police custody ...
07:12 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Emirates introduces special fares for flights ...
06:28 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Samsung’s first TV line-up plant goes ...
05:39 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Sialkot lynching: Mortal remains of Sri Lankan ...
04:19 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Pakistan Army chopper crashes in Siachen, 2 ...
03:28 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Major Shabbir Sharif's supreme sacrifice ...
12:53 PM | 6 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Adnan Siddiqui and Imran Ashraf hint at the release of their upcoming film 'Dum Mastam'
05:50 PM | 6 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr