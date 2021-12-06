COAS Bajwa, DG ISI call on PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and newly appointed Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum Monday called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

The high-level meeting discussed matters related to internal security and Afghanistan situation, reports said.

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who has recently been appointed as Peshawar Corps Commander, was also present on the occasion.

Last month, Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum assumed charge as the top spymaster of the country, replacing outgoing Faiz Hameed.