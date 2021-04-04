LIVE - PM Imran answers public queries via telephone
10:53 AM | 4 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is interacting with the public and answering their questions via telephonic session.

Apka Wazir e Azam Apkay Sath, Talk directly to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the telephone. Connect at 051-9224900, a Twitter post by the Prime Minister's Office said Saturday.

According to the sources, PM rejected the idea of his special assistants and ministers, who suggested interacting with the public in a recorded telecast. The prime minister however insisted on answering the questions during a live transmission.

Senator Faisal Javed had also announced that the prime minister will directly take calls from people.

The premier's conversation with people would be broadcast live on television, radio, and digital media.

Earlier on March 28, Khan took calls from people during a telethon for Naya Pakistan Housing scheme.

PM Imran Khan, during his first speech, had promised he will be answerable before the public twice every month in the National Assembly.

