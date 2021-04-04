LIVE - PM Imran answers public queries via telephone

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is interacting with the public and answering their questions via telephonic session.

Apka Wazir e Azam Apkay Sath, Talk directly to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the telephone. Connect at 051-9224900, a Twitter post by the Prime Minister's Office said Saturday.

#آپکا_وزیراعظم_آپکے_ساتھ ایک مرتبہ پھر۔ وزیراعظم عمران خان آپ کے سوالات کا براہ راست جواب دیں گے۔ 04 اپریل 2021۔ بروز اتوار۔ صبح 11:30 پر۔ رابطہ نمبر : 051-9224900 pic.twitter.com/0axPoPIqS2 — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 3, 2021

According to the sources, PM rejected the idea of his special assistants and ministers, who suggested interacting with the public in a recorded telecast. The prime minister however insisted on answering the questions during a live transmission.

Senator Faisal Javed had also announced that the prime minister will directly take calls from people.

#آپکا_وزیرِاعظم_آپکے_ساتھ کی دوسری نشست



وزیرِ اعظم پاکستان عمران خان سے فون پر براہ راست بات کریں



4 اپریل بروز اتوار صبح

11:30 AM



آپکے سوالات اور وزیرِ اعظم کے جواب



رابطے کے لیے فون نمبر

051-9224900 — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 2, 2021

The premier's conversation with people would be broadcast live on television, radio, and digital media.

Earlier on March 28, Khan took calls from people during a telethon for Naya Pakistan Housing scheme.

PM Imran Khan, during his first speech, had promised he will be answerable before the public twice every month in the National Assembly.