LIVE - PM Imran answers public queries via telephone
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is interacting with the public and answering their questions via telephonic session.
April 4, 2021
Apka Wazir e Azam Apkay Sath, Talk directly to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the telephone. Connect at 051-9224900, a Twitter post by the Prime Minister's Office said Saturday.
#آپکا_وزیراعظم_آپکے_ساتھ ایک مرتبہ پھر۔
وزیراعظم عمران خان آپ کے سوالات کا براہ راست جواب دیں گے۔
04 اپریل 2021۔
بروز اتوار۔
صبح 11:30 پر۔
رابطہ نمبر :
051-9224900 pic.twitter.com/0axPoPIqS2— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 3, 2021
According to the sources, PM rejected the idea of his special assistants and ministers, who suggested interacting with the public in a recorded telecast. The prime minister however insisted on answering the questions during a live transmission.
Senator Faisal Javed had also announced that the prime minister will directly take calls from people.
#آپکا_وزیرِاعظم_آپکے_ساتھ کی دوسری نشست— Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 2, 2021
وزیرِ اعظم پاکستان عمران خان سے فون پر براہ راست بات کریں
4 اپریل بروز اتوار صبح
11:30 AM
آپکے سوالات اور وزیرِ اعظم کے جواب
رابطے کے لیے فون نمبر
051-9224900
The premier's conversation with people would be broadcast live on television, radio, and digital media.
Earlier on March 28, Khan took calls from people during a telethon for Naya Pakistan Housing scheme.
Number given to talk to PM live was a dud? Uzma ... 07:29 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – In an amazing new revelation, TV anchor Kamran Shahid and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader ...
PM Imran Khan, during his first speech, had promised he will be answerable before the public twice every month in the National Assembly.
