Indian sculptor pays tribute to late Shaukat Ali
NEW DELHI – As Pakistan mourned the loss of one of the finest folk singer, an Indian artist paid tribute to Shaukat Ali with his statue on Saturday.
A well-known Indian sculptor Manjeet Singh has made a statue to express his love for the late Pakistani folk singer and plans to mount it on a highway of Indian Punjab city.
Singh, the sculptor, mentioned that he has been a big fan of Ali’s singing skills and he started working on his statue after he heard the news of his demise. It took a full day to make a statue of the Pakistani legendary singer.
The Punjab-based artist has already made statues of many well-known figures including Abdul Sattar Edhi and Pakistani Punjabi poet Baba Najmi. The statue was later installed at the Mahan Desh Bhagat Park in Punjab.
On Friday, the 78-year-old singer succumbed to the disease. Previously, Ali had been admitted to the intensive care unit due to liver failure. Renowned internationally for his mystical speeches and Punjabi songs, he had been suffering from liver disease for a long time. He was also facing multiple medical issues, including diabetes and a liver transplant.
