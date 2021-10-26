Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum notified as new DG ISI

05:25 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum notified as new DG ISI
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum as new director general of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).

An official notification issued by PM Office states the appointment of the new top spymaster will come into effect from November 20, 2021.

The announcement comes after Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on the premier earlier in the day.

The meeting was part of the ongoing consultation process between the both high ups about the timing of change of command in ISI and selection of the new DG ISI. 

During this process a list of officers was received from ministry of Defence, said the official statement, adding that the prime minister interviewed all the nominees. A final round of consultation was held between PM and COAS today. 

After this detailed consultative process,  name of  Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum was approved as new DG ISI. 

