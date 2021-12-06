Aamir Liaquat gearing up to host Bigg Boss themed reality show
Web Desk
05:05 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Aamir Liaquat gearing up to host Bigg Boss themed reality show
Share

Aamir Liaquat is a Pakistani politician, anchorperson, poet, and religious figure who is infamous for his bizarre mix of religion and entertainment, which is often followed by controversies and scandals.

The king of controversies strikes again as he returns back to hosting a Bigg Boss themed reality show. As the teaser of the show spreads like wildfire on the internet, the netizens were quick to pinpoint that the show seems to be based on the most-watched Indian reality show.

Named as Bol House, the beautiful house with the amazing interior caught the audience's attention and now the public is waiting for the show enthusiastically.

Meme brigade has sprung back into action as Dr Aamir Liaquat strikes again with his hosting skills and latest endeavour.

On the work front, Liaquat made his acting debut with a hilarious telefilm by GoldBridge Media named Bas Corona.

Earlier, he and his second wife Syeda Tuba made their way to headlines. The latest wave of speculations was about their relationship and that the couple were now separated.

Aamir Liaquat breaks silence on divorce rumours, ... 04:24 PM | 6 Nov, 2021

PTI leader Aamir Liaquat and his second wife Syeda Tuba have made their way to headlines once again as the latest video ...

More From This Category
Adnan Siddiqui and Imran Ashraf hint at the ...
05:50 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Hania Aamir's adorable video while playing with ...
04:48 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
'Pawri girl' spotted having a fan moment with ...
03:00 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Katrina Kaif visits doctor before wedding with ...
03:50 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
After Junaid Safdar, Hamza Shehbaz’s singing ...
02:38 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Famous classical singer Ustad Nazakat Ali passes ...
05:40 PM | 5 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Adnan Siddiqui and Imran Ashraf hint at the release of their upcoming film 'Dum Mastam'
05:50 PM | 6 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr