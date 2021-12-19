'Thamar Al Tayyib' 2021 – Pakistan, Oman conclude joint naval drill in North Arabian Sea

MUSCAT – The Pakistan Navy and Royal Navy of Oman have concluded their joint exercise 'Thamar Al Tayyib' 2021, which was carried out in North Arabian Sea from 13 to 18 December 2021.

The drill comes within the framework of the RNO’s annual training plans, aiming at exchanging expertise with friendly countries to sustain the readiness level of the RNO fleet and personnel on various marine disciplines in line with their national tasks.

​They practiced counter-terrorism, anti-air and anti-surface warfare operations to curb illicit activities at sea.

The Omani Navy Task Group comprised of RNO ships AL DHAFERAH and AL SEEB.

Whereas, Maritime Patrol Aircraft of Royal Air Force of Oman also participated in the exercise. ​Sea phase of the exercise comprised counter terrorism, anti-Air and anti-Surface Warfare Operations with an overall aim to curb illicit activities at sea.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi also visited RNO ships and interacted with officers and men onboard.

​Exercise TAT-21 provided an avenue of mutual learning and inter-operability and opportunity for both navies to further hone their professional skills. Exercises between the two navies are regularly being conducted since 1990. Last exercise of the TAT series was conducted in Omani waters in 2019.