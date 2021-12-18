‘Lion Star’ – Pakistan, Sri Lanka hold joint naval drills (VIDEO)

COLOMBO – Pakistan most advanced frigate PNS Tughril (F-261) participated in naval exercise Lion Star with Sri Lankan ship SLNS Sindurala during its visit to Colombo.

The ships conducted preparation drills for Replenishment at Sea and maneuvering exercises.

A statement issued by DGPR Navy said, “The CO of PNS TUGHRIL called on Western Naval Area Commander of Sri Lanka Navy and conveyed regards of CNS Adm Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi”.

“PNS TUGHRIL also participated in bilateral Exercise Lion Star with host Navy,” it added.

Earlier this month, PNS TUGHRIL participated in the bilateral exercise MALPAK-III jointly conducted by Malaysian and Pakistan Navy.