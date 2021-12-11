‘MALPAK-III’ – Pakistan, Malaysia hold joint naval exercise

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Tughril has participated in the bilateral exercise MALPAK-III jointly conducted by Malaysian and Pakistan Navy on completion of its visit to Malaysia.

Earlier, on its arrival at the port as part of goodwill visit, Pakistan diplomatic officials and other officials warmly welcomed the ship.

In a statement, the Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said that visit of PNS Tughril and its participation in maritime exercise will further promote the existing close relations between the two countries.

Last month, Pakistan Navy commissioned the first Chinese-made 054 Alpha Guided Missile Frigate PNS Tughril.

The commissioning ceremony was held in Shanghai, China’s financial hub. It was attended by the Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Moin ul Haq as chief guest.

PNS Tughril is a technologically advanced ship equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and weapons, said an official statement.

The ship is capable of enormous firepower & surveillance potentials. Construction of PN Ship at China is testimony of Pak-China all-weather friendship,” read the Pakistan Navy statement.

The type 054 A/P Frigate is said to be the third Pakistan Navy warship to hold the name PNS Tughril after an O-Class Destroyer (1951) and a Gearing-Class Destroyer (1980).

Pakistan Navy has contracted the construction of Type 054 AP Frigates from China under a contract signed in 2017. The first–in–class Frigate was launched in August 2020, followed by Second Frigate Launching in January 2021 at Chinese Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai.