PM Imran stresses stronger Pak-US partnership for regional peace

06:27 PM | 11 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed that a deeper and strong partnership between Pakistan and the United States is mutually beneficial and critical for region's peace, security and prosperity.

Talking to a four member delegation of the US Senate including Senators Angus King, RichardBurr, John Cornyn and Benjamin Sasse in Islamabad today, he said Pakistan values its long standing relationship with the US and is committed to expand it in all spheres, particularly in the economic dimension.

He hoped the visit of the Congressional delegation will help strengthen mutual understanding and forge closer people to people contacts.

Regarding evolving situation in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister emphasized that Pakistan and the US must have deeper engagement to promote the shared objectives of peace, stability and economic development. He particularly underscored the urgent need to support the Afghan people by taking all possible measures to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of closer cooperation to address the security threats including terrorism in the region.

Apprising the US delegation about the continuing egregious human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Imran Khan said the extremist policies of the RSS inspired BJP government in India are posing a threat to regional peace and security. He said the US must play its role in the maintenance of peace and stability in the region.  On its part, he said, Pakistan is ready to pursue measures that would reinforce peace, stability and prosperity of the region, if the enabling environment is created by India.

The US Senators deeply appreciated Pakistan's recent contribution in evacuation of the American nationals and others from Afghanistan. They reaffirmed their commitment to a stable and broad based Pakistan-US bilateral relationship.

The delegation said both the US and Pakistan should make determined efforts to promote trade, investment and economic cooperation.

