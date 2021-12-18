Pakistan wants to take relations with Malaysia to strategic level: Qureshi

11:42 PM | 18 Dec, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met His Excellency Dato Sri Saifuddin Abdullah, foreign minister of Malaysia, on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office of Pakistan, the two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction at the excellent bilateral relations and close cooperation between the two countries at regional and multilateral forums. Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored Pakistan’s desire and commitment to take the multidimensional relationship with Malaysia to the strategic level.

Appreciating Pakistan’s constructive role for peace and stability in Afghanistan and hosting millions of refugees, Foreign Minister Abdullah welcomed the convening of the Extraordinary Session as a timely initiative to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The two ministers also noted the importance of capacity building support for Afghanistan in various sectors. Foreign Minister Qureshi lauded Malaysia’s humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan.

The foreign ministers agreed to enhance high-level exchanges for momentum in bilateral relations. Foreign Minister Qureshi also looked forward to welcoming Foreign Minister Abdullah at the 48th Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers scheduled to be held in Islamabad in March 2022.

