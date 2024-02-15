Pakistan Navy lays keel for second HANGOR Class Submarine

KARACHI - Pakistan Navy held a keel-laying ceremony for second HANGOR Class Submarine at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW).
Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf graced the occasion as chief guest.
In a press release, Pakistan Navy said defence agreement between Islamabad and Beijing included the development of eight Hangor-class submarines including four under construction at Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group (WSIG) in China and the remaining four being built at KS&EW under the Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement.
Keel Laying Ceremony of 2nd #HANGOR Class Submarine held at KS&EW.CNS Naveed Ashraf graced occasion as CG & lauded joint efforts & performance of MoD,#PakNavy,KS&EW &M/s CSOC. Ceremony was attended by reps of Embassy of China, M/s CSOC, M/s WSIG & high-ranking Pak govt officials. pic.twitter.com/bOru5f65Tx— DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) February 14, 2024
It said construction work of submarine to be made at KS&EW Pakistan commenced in late December 2023 and now the keel laying is being laid which is a major milestone in the history of any naval vessel being constructed.
Meanwhile, construction work on a subsequent submarine has started with its steel cutting at the same shipyard.
It said the watercraft is capable of undertaking a variety of missions as per operational dictates.
Addressing the keel laying ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf expressed profound pride in witnessing the progress of the Hangor-class submarine project.
He hailed the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan Navy, Karachi Shipyard, and China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co. Ltd (M/s CSOC) for their dedication to constructing state-of-the-art submarines.
Admiral Ashraf reiterated that indigenisation remains a top priority for Naval Headquarters, evident in the construction of these submarines at KS&EW.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|282.5
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.82
|750.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.48
|733.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
