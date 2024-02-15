Search

ad
Lifestyle

Poonam Pandey booked in INR 1 Billion lawsuit for false death stunt

Noor Fatima
09:56 AM | 15 Feb, 2024
Poonam Pandey
Source: Poonam Pandey (Instagram)

Indian model and actor Poonam Pandey along with her partner and former husband, Sam Bombay, as per Times of India and Hindustan Times), have been booked in an INR1 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Mumbai resident, Faizan Ansari. 

The case, filed with the Kanpur Police Commissioner, ropes in the duo for down playing with the gravity of a serious disease, especially cancer. The lawsuit also accuses the pair for orchestrating a false conspiracy by lying about Poonam's death.

The FIR claims that Bombay and Pandey's actions were motivated by personal publicity.

The Mumbai resident, Ansari, sought financial and moral compensation by booking the couple and also requesting the authorities to comprehend the culprits for their tasteless stunt. 

“Poonam Pandey and her husband Sameer Bombay have fabricated a false conspiracy of death. Along with this, they have made a joke out of diseases like cancer. Poonam orchestrated the drama for publicity and played with the emotions of millions of Indians and the Bollywood film industry,” read a part of an FIR published by Times of India.

The fiasco began on February 2 when Pandey's official Instagram handle shared the shocking news of her demise due to cervical cancer, a move that received widespread attention and mourning. However, Pandey released a video shortly after revealing that she did not become a subject of cervical cancer, but other women have lost their lives. Pandey claimed that the motive was to draw attention towards cervical cancer and educating people. 

in an Instagram video, Pandey said, “I am alive. I didn't die of cervical cancer. Unfortunately, I can't say that about those hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives because of cervical cancer.”

Pandey and her stunt were severely criticized by the internet, including serious authorities such as the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA). The AICWA denounced Poonam's actions, labelling them as "highly wrong" and "unacceptable." The film organisation has called for the filing of an FIR against both Poonam and her manager.

Poonam Pandey remains unapologetic after "death from cervical cancer"

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

09:56 AM | 15 Feb, 2024

Poonam Pandey booked in INR 1 Billion lawsuit for false death stunt

11:19 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Inside Arisha Razi Khan's dreamy reception ceremony

10:52 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan denies involvement in Indian navy officers' release ...

08:06 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Is Babar Azam getting married?

06:30 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Anoushay Abbasi talks body image and inner strength

04:15 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Bollywood legend Dharmendra showers love on Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan

Lifestyle

10:59 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

'Dua-e-Khair' adds to pre-wedding festivities as Jannat Mirza’s ...

12:18 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Qawali night pictures of Jannat Mirza's sister go viral

01:05 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Hania Aamir turns 27, calls Indian rapper Badshah “partner in ...

11:34 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Shiraz Uppal's son Haadi ties the knot in Birmingham

03:38 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Mommy to be? Mahira Khan sparks pregnancy rumors

10:35 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Ushna Shah hosts star-studded birthday bash brimming with love, ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:56 AM | 15 Feb, 2024

Poonam Pandey booked in INR 1 Billion lawsuit for false death stunt

Gold & Silver Rate

03:30 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 15 Feb 2024

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.5
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.82 750.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.43 916.43
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.48 733.48
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 318.94 321.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:10 AM | 15 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 15th Feb 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: