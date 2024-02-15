Pakistan slides into ‘authoritarian regime’ category in Democracy Index 2023

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, a country of over 240 million, saw a pattern of harassment, arrests and prolonged detentions of politician, with human rights organizations expressing concerns over the crackdown.
The latest ranking shared by Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) said Pakistan was downgraded to an authoritarian regime while several other countries slipped into flawed democracy.
In its reports, the Economist Intelligence Unit believes there is a significant probability that PML-N and PPP will form coalition government with establishment support in coming days.
It said the recently held polls in the country were marked by vote-rigging, and political stability and security will remain tenuous.
The report forecasts modest GDP growth in FY24 as the country continues to rely on lenders on sovereign debt obligations amid persistent balance-of-payments and fiscal strains.
Economist Intelligence Unit said the upcoming government will secure another IMF package after March 2024.
The 2023 index shows a continued decline in global democracy. Only 32 countries improved their index score, while 68 saw a decline. 67 countries remained the same, indicating a global trend of oppression.
The global average index score fell to 5.23 in 2023 from 5.29, the lowest level since the report's inception in 2006.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|282.5
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.82
|750.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.48
|733.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
