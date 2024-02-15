Another gas bomb ready for Pakistanis on IMF demand

ISLAMABAD - The outgoing government is set to announce massive increase in gas prices as the nation is struggling to come out of the economic crisis.
On Wednesday, Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), approved massive increase in gas prices, before the deadline set by International Monetary Fund (IMF).
As people in South Asian nation are stuggling to pay for basic commodities, ECC okayed an average tariff hike of 35.13pc for gas consumers in Punjab, KP, and Islamabad.
Sindh and Balochistan consumers were slapped with 8.57pc hike in the tariff.
Economic Coordination Committee approved a new tariff of Rs1673.82 per MMBTU for Sui Northern, and Rs1466.40 per MMBTU for Sui Southern.
The Federal Cabinet will make the final decision to meet the deadline of the IMF for hiking the gas prices under structural benchmark criteria.
The petroleum ministry recommended a hike in gas rates for bulk domestic and special commercial. Officials also suggested surge in feed and fuel gas prices for the Engro Fertiliser and Fauji Fertiliser Bin Qasim plants to Rs760/MMBtu and Rs1,750/MMBtu, respectively, effective March 1, 2024.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|282.5
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.82
|750.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.48
|733.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
