Pakistan cuts steel for Hangor class submarine, named after officer who sank Indian warship

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy on Thursday held the steel cutting ceremony of 5th Hangor Class Submarine, the first to be built indigenously in Pakistan, in the port city.

The ceremony was held as Pakistan marked 50th anniversary of the sinking of an Indian Navy warship, INS Khukri, by a Pakistani submarine in the 1971 war.

The Pakistan Navy submarine that sank the Indian warship was the PNS Hangor, which was built in France. It entered service in 1970 and was decommissioned in 2006.

On the occasion of the Hanger Day, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi shared a message stating the construction of eight diesel-electric submarines have been designated as the Hangor class in memory of the original ship.

On steel cutting ceremony of 5th HANGOR Class Submarine, the first to be built indigenously in Pakistan. #CNS expressed gratitude & acknowledged deepening ties of Pak & #China. #50thHANGORDay pic.twitter.com/iLaOIQN0QG — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) December 9, 2021

He said the fifth vessel of the class would be named PNS Tasnim in honour of retired admiral Ahmad Tasnim, who was commander of the PNS Hangor when it sank the INS Khukri.

Pakistan is constructing eight submarines with Chinese assistance. Under the deal between the two nations, the first four submarines will be built in China and the remainder in Karachi.

The fifth submarine appears to be one that will be built in Pakistan.

The first of the Hangor Class submarines are expected to be commissioner in Pakistan Navy by 2022, with the units being built in Karachi slated to finish construction by 2028.