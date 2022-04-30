Eid-ul Fitr 2022: Pakistan’s moonsighting committee to meet in Islamabad tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on May 01, Sunday to sight the moon of Shawal 1443 AH, reports in local media said.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee members will meet at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will lead meeting while zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees’ meetings will be held at their respective headquarters.

Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will announce the final decision about the sighting of the crescent or otherwise subsequently based on information received to that end, per reports.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on May 3, saying the Shawwal moon may not be sighted anywhere in Pakistan on the evening of 29 Ramadan.

Experts forecast that the new moon will be born at 1:28 am between the night of April 30 and May 1. The dimensional difference between the moon from the sun needs to be at 10 degrees while it will be not possible to sight as it will be around 8 degrees in Pakistan.