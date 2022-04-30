Did New York Herald really mock Pakistani judiciary?
07:53 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
Did New York Herald really mock Pakistani judiciary?
Pakistan’s former human rights minister Shireen Mazari shared a post on a microblogging platform and it went viral on social media.

The PTI leader, a Ph.D. scholar from Columbia University, shared a post in which a cartoon shows 'Uncle Sam' patting a judge after success of the Vote of No-Confidence against former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Imagine! What an insult to Pakistan brought upon by the US regime change conspiracy! Surely dark shadows getting a greater crimson blush!” Mazari wrote on Twitter.

Mazari’s now-deleted post soon went viral on the internet. Many followers of the cricketer turned politician Imran Khan also shared the post, saying the former PM was a victim of the US-backed foreign conspiracy.

However, the picture turned out to be fake as it was edited to show Pakistan’s flag and the words “No-Confidence approved”. In the actual picture, it was the flag of the UK and had the words “Assange extradition approved.”

Meanwhile, the independent watchdog journalism organization MintPress News shared the cartoon, saying it was doctored.

American daily newspaper New York Herald ceased publication in 1924. It existed between 1835 and 1924 and the New York Tribune acquired it to form the New York Herald Tribune.

