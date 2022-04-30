Petrol price to remain unchanged in Pakistan for next 15 days
Web Desk
09:44 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
Petrol price to remain unchanged in Pakistan for next 15 days
Share

ISLAMABAD – The newly installed government has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the first fortnight.

A notification issued in this regard cited that the prices of petroleum products have been kept unchanged for the first 15 days of May under the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The statement from Finance Division notification added that the premier has rejected the proposal of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to ease consumers.

According to a notification, the price of petrol, and high-speed diesel will stay at Rs149.86, and 144.15 while the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel will stay at Rs125.56 and Rs118.31 per liter, respectively.

Earlier, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail mentioned that the government will have to increase the price of petroleum products to get the economy back on track and to revive the stalled bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Petrol prices to go up as Pakistan agrees with ... 02:51 PM | 23 Apr, 2022

WASHINGTON – Pakistan’s new Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has accepted a recommendation made by the ...

More From This Category
Pakistani tailor robbed of 240 outfits in a rare ...
09:47 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
Eid-ul Fitr 2022: Pakistan’s moonsighting ...
08:29 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
Pakistani PM Shehbaz urges joint OIC action ...
07:51 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
Did New York Herald really mock Pakistani ...
07:53 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
Deposed Pakistani PM Imran Khan announces long ...
07:23 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif heads to UAE after concluding ...
06:49 PM | 30 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali laments prolonged power outages in Pakistan
06:15 PM | 30 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr