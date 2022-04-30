Petrol price to remain unchanged in Pakistan for next 15 days
ISLAMABAD – The newly installed government has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the first fortnight.
A notification issued in this regard cited that the prices of petroleum products have been kept unchanged for the first 15 days of May under the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The statement from Finance Division notification added that the premier has rejected the proposal of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to ease consumers.
According to a notification, the price of petrol, and high-speed diesel will stay at Rs149.86, and 144.15 while the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel will stay at Rs125.56 and Rs118.31 per liter, respectively.
Earlier, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail mentioned that the government will have to increase the price of petroleum products to get the economy back on track and to revive the stalled bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Petrol prices to go up as Pakistan agrees with ... 02:51 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
WASHINGTON – Pakistan's new Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has accepted a recommendation made by the ...
