Kia Sportage L price slashed by Rs10 Lac in Pakistan? Here’s what we know

Surprising price reduction of Kia Sportage L sparked new debate online, but the whole thing turns out to be a hoax.

In a recent turn of events, social media posts claimed that Kia Lucky Motors cuts price of its popular Kia Sportage L 2.0L FWD variant by Rs.10lac. The supposed price reduction, which allegedly brought the cost of the SUV from Rs. 11,825,000 to Rs. 10,825,000, spread rapidly on social media accompanied by what seemed like an official notification.

Kia Pakistan addressed rumors, clarifying that the price list circulating was fake, and that no such statement was issued. The company also urged masses to ignore misinformation, emphasizing that no official price cut had been announced for the Sportage L model.

The rumor initially gained traction after Hyundai Pakistan launched its Tucson Hybrid 2025, which significantly undercut the prices of Kia’s Sportage models. With a starting price of Rs. 11,099,000 for the Smart variant and Rs. 11,999,000 for the Signature variant, many speculated that Kia would lower its prices to remain competitive in the market.