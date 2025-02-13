F-8 and F-9 Interchange named after Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

In a gesture of honoring Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the government of Pakistan has officially renamed the F-8 and F-9 Interchange in Islamabad after him. The newly renamed interchange is strategically located at the junction of Jinnah Avenue and Agha Shahi Avenue.

The renaming ceremony took place at a modest yet dignified event held at the Prime Minister’s House, attended by both President Erdoğan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. During the ceremony, President Erdoğan unveiled a plaque marking the interchange’s new title, solidifying his name as a symbol of the strong ties between the two nations.

This interchange, built in a record timeframe, is now a prominent infrastructure landmark in the heart of the capital, reflecting the deep-rooted relationship between Pakistan and Turkey.