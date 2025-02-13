Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Letter claims are mere tactics, Pakistan is on the right path – COAS

In an informal conversation with journalists, Army Chief General Asim Munir responded to recent claims about receiving a letter, stating unequivocally, “I have not received any letter, and if I did, I wouldn’t read it. I would send it straight to the Prime Minister.”

The General emphasized that the country is moving forward in a positive direction, asserting that Pakistan is making significant progress. He dismissed the discussions surrounding the letter as mere “tactics” and reiterated his stance that such matters hold no importance compared to the nation’s advancement.

General Munir’s remarks come amidst ongoing speculation about letters allegedly sent to the Army Chief, including one from former Prime Minister Imran Khan, which raised concerns over alleged electoral manipulation. The Army Chief’s statement aligns with security sources who have previously denied the receipt of any such letter and showed no interest in engaging with it.

Staff Reporter

