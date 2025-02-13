Two brothers shot dead over old enmity in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA – Unidentified assailants opened fire in the Jhangi area of Gujranwala, killing two brothers. The incident is believed to be the result of an old enmity.

According to police, the victims were standing outside their home in the Ferozwala police precinct when unknown attackers fired at them, leaving both critically injured.

Police sources said the injured were immediately taken to the hospital but succumbed to their wounds. The deceased were identified as Rana Tanveer and Rana Saif, who were brothers.

Authorities have launched an investigation, with initial reports suggesting the attack was linked to a longstanding feud.