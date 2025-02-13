Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

13 terrorists killed in KP IBOs: ISPR

13 Terrorists Killed In Kp Ibos Ispr

RAWALPINDI – Security forces eliminated 13 militants in five operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said ISPR.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted five intelligence-based operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the night of February 12 and 13.

In an operation in the Kolachi area of Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), five militants, including a terrorist named Shah Gul, were killed in an exchange of fire.

In North Waziristan’s Dosali and Tapi areas, two separate operations resulted in the elimination of five more militants. Additionally, two terrorists were neutralized in Lakki Marwat, while another was killed in the Bagh area of Khyber district.

According to ISPR, the slain terrorists were involved in various criminal activities, and weapons along with explosive materials were recovered from them.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 13 Feb 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.65 281.35
Euro EUR 288.75 291.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347 350.5
UAE Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 175.75 178.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.85 744.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.6 198
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.06 38.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.82 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.78 157.58
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.51 24.81
Omani Riyal OMR 721.25 729.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5 208.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.13 25.43
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Feb-2025/how-much-salary-will-pakistan-mps-receive-after-latest-amendment-bill  

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search