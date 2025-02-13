13 terrorists killed in KP IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces eliminated 13 militants in five operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said ISPR.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted five intelligence-based operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the night of February 12 and 13.

In an operation in the Kolachi area of Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), five militants, including a terrorist named Shah Gul, were killed in an exchange of fire.

In North Waziristan’s Dosali and Tapi areas, two separate operations resulted in the elimination of five more militants. Additionally, two terrorists were neutralized in Lakki Marwat, while another was killed in the Bagh area of Khyber district.

According to ISPR, the slain terrorists were involved in various criminal activities, and weapons along with explosive materials were recovered from them.