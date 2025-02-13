Turkish President Erdogan gifts electric cars to PM Shehbaz, President Zardari

ISLAMABAD – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has gifted electric vehicles to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari.

PM Shehbaz Sharif received a Turkish-made electric car as a gift and even took it for a drive alongside President Erdogan.

Similarly, President Asif Ali Zardari was also presented with an electric vehicle by the Turkish leader.

Earlier, Pakistan and Turkiye reiterated their commitment to further improve bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, economy, energy, defense, tourism, and people-to-people contacts.

This resolve was expressed at a meeting between the visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad today.

Emphasizing the vast potential for enhanced economic cooperation, both sides underscored the need to increase trade and investment relations.