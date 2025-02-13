Erdogan departs for Turkiye after concluding Pakistan visit

ISLAMABAD – Turkish President Erdogan departed for home after concluding the Pakistan visit on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif bid farewell to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Nur Khan Airbase.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar were also present on the occasion.

Before departure, the Turkish First Lady was presented with a photo album of the visit.

Earlier, Pakistan and Turkiye reiterated their commitment to further improve bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, economy, energy, defense, tourism, and people-to-people contacts.

This resolve was expressed at a meeting between the visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad today.

Emphasizing the vast potential for enhanced economic cooperation, both sides underscored the need to increase trade and investment relations.